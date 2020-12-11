https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/lin-wood-announces-georgia-case-finally-docketed-us-supreme-court/

Attorney Lin Wood announced on Friday that his case was “finally docketed” at the US Supreme Court.

If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!

Lin Wood added:

I filed this lawsuit on my own since time was of the essence. GA election was unlawful. It diluted our in-person votes & violated equal protection.

I do not know if my case will be successful. But the cherished right to vote belongs to each individual member of We The People. https://t.co/cNx17XheHB

— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 11, 2020