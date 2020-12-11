https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/lin-wood-announces-georgia-case-finally-docketed-us-supreme-court/
Attorney Lin Wood announced on Friday that his case was “finally docketed” at the US Supreme Court.
If the Supreme Court shows great Wisdom and Courage, the American People will win perhaps the most important case in history, and our Electoral Process will be respected again!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020
Lin Wood added:
I filed this lawsuit on my own since time was of the essence. GA election was unlawful. It diluted our in-person votes & violated equal protection.
I do not know if my case will be successful. But the cherished right to vote belongs to each individual member of We The People. https://t.co/cNx17XheHB
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 11, 2020
I strongly believe my appeal to US Supreme Court has merit & 11/3 GA election was unlawful.
My legal rationale tracks subsequently filed Texas petition re: GA.
After 43 years of law practice, I know lawyers cannot control judges. We do the best we can & pray they get it right. https://t.co/SWXfJtKSXR
— Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 11, 2020
