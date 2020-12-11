https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/lin-woods-lawsuit-over-georgia-voter-fraud-docketed-with-supreme-court/

All eyes are on Texas. Well, they’re on what Texas sent to the Supreme Court Monday night, a lawsuit that accuses Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Georgia of engaging in unconstitutional practices to allow an environment ripe for voter fraud. But another lawsuit has just been docketed at the Supreme Court that could have major election implications.

Attorney Lin Wood’s case against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has been put on the docket. Finally.

Finally docketed in US Supreme Court!https://t.co/Dpay3svFwP — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 11, 2020

This Petition for a Writ of Certiorari seeks to halt the certification of votes by the Secretary of State based upon his entering into an unconstitutional agreement that subverts plenary protocols. In essence, he’s saying that the vote and subsequent counting of the votes went against state laws, the state constitution, and the U.S. Constitution by not allowing for Equal Protection.

In his opening statement, Wood says:

The Georgia Legislature has plenary authority to set the “Times, Places and Manner” of Federal Elections and has clearly set forth the procedures to be followed in verifying the identity of in-person voters as well as mail-in absentee ballot voters. The Georgia Secretary of State usurped that power by entering into a Settlement Agreement with the Democratic Party earlier this year and issuing an “Official Election Bulletin” that modified the Legislature’s clear procedures for verifying the identity of mail-in voters. The effect of the Secretary of State’s unauthorized procedure is to treat the class of voters who vote by mail different from the class of voters who vote in-person, like Petitioner. That procedure dilutes the votes of in-person voters by votes from persons whose identities are less likely to verified as required by the legislative scheme. The Secretary’s unconstitutional modifications to the legislative scheme violated Petitioner’s Equal Protection rights by infringing on his fundamental right to vote. The Eleventh Circuit has held that Petitioner does not have standing to challenge State action that dilutes his vote and infringes upon his constitutional right to Equal Protection.

President Trump needs to reverse or remove at least 37 projected allotments of electors in order to bring former Vice President Joe Biden under the 270-elector threshold. Georgia will send 16 electors.

This case could be expedited depending on what happens with the Texas case. Attorney General Ken Paxton seeks to delay the selection of electors, scheduled for December 14, to aid other lawsuits like Wood’s by giving them enough time to correct the results in contested states. Wood has been acting quickly to get multiple lawsuits on the docket in order to meet these deadlines.

I filed this lawsuit on my own since time was of the essence. GA election was unlawful. It diluted our in-person votes & violated equal protection. I do not know if my case will be successful. But the cherished right to vote belongs to each individual member of We The People. https://t.co/cNx17XheHB — Lin Wood (@LLinWood) December 11, 2020

This is one of many lawsuits working their way to the Supreme Court. It won’t be easy to get five Justices to act, but Wood is hopeful they will recognize the rampant voter fraud that took place in Georgia.

