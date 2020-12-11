https://hannity.com/media-room/lumberjack-workout-build-full-body-strength-with-the-chopper-now-13-off/

posted by Mark Myerson – 8.25.20

From political polling to financial forecasts, data plays an important part in every industry. To really impress recruiters, you need to show you can crunch the numbers beyond the basics.

The Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions course shows you how, with six hours of hands-on training worth $195 that are just $11.99, thanks to a limited-time extra discount on the sale price of $29.99.

Most of us know how the fundamentals of Excel. But to gain any meaningful insights, you need to understand formulas and functions. This online training helps you master 75 of these operators, along with many other advanced techniques.

Through visual demos, you learn how to create formula-based formatting rules and link data sets from multiple sources with lookup, index, and match functions. The training also shows you how to shortcut tedious analytics tasks and pull real-time data into Excel for live insights.

These skills are valued in a huge range of industries, including finance, marketing, sales, science, and sports.

Your instructor for this course is Chris Dutton, aka Excel Maven. He is a certified Microsoft Excel Expert and analytics consultant who has mentored over 25,000 students from around the world.

Get the Microsoft Excel: Advanced Excel Formulas & Functions training with certification included while it’s deeply discounted to $11.99, a total savings of 93% on the retail price.

