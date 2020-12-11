https://www.theepochtimes.com/mastercard-visa-block-use-payments-on-adult-site-pornhub-after-child-abuse-allegations_3614027.html

Credit card companies MasterCard and Visa on Dec. 10 announced they will no longer allow their cards to be used to process payments on pornographic website Pornhub following accusations it showed videos of child sexual abuse. Pornhub, which is owned by Montreal-based company Mindgeek, came under fire last week after The New York Times reported that the website hosts unlawful content, including nonconsensual pornography and videos of child sexual assault. In a statement to The Associated Press on Sunday, Pornhub said it is “irresponsible and flagrantly untrue” to suggest that it allows images of the sexual abuse of children on its site. However, the website later pledged to crack down on illegal content and said it will only allow properly identified users to upload content. It also removed its download function, which meant removed content could easily resurface, and announced that it will be employing a new team of moderators solely to self-auditing the platform for potentially illegal material. But …

