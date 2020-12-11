https://hannity.com/media-room/mccarthy-shreds-pelosi-why-did-the-speaker-keep-swalwell-on-intel-committee-after-spy-scheme/

McCARTHY SHREDS PELOSI: Why Did the Speaker Keep Swalwell on Intel Committee After Spy Scheme?

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy ripped Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the US Capitol this week; asking why the top Democrat kept Eric Swalwell on the Intelligence Committee after learning of a Chinese spy scheme.

