Shortly before the November election, the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden got them suspended from Twitter and censored on other social media platforms. Other users were prevented from sharing the story, and the rest of the media dismissed the information as conspiracy theory BS or flat-out Russian disinformation. Now that the election is over, however, apparently it can be reported. Politico was among media outlets showing how things sure have changed:

Total hackery.

Megyn Kelly adds it all up and sees social media outlets and the mainstream media teaming up to give the Democrat candidates a huge assist across the finish line:

If the past few weeks haven’t been enough to convince everybody the traditional media and social media outlets are working for the DNC then nothing will.

