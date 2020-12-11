https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/11/megyn-kelly-torches-media-while-pointing-out-reasons-this-was-nothing-close-to-a-fair-election/

Shortly before the November election, the New York Post’s story about Hunter Biden got them suspended from Twitter and censored on other social media platforms. Other users were prevented from sharing the story, and the rest of the media dismissed the information as conspiracy theory BS or flat-out Russian disinformation. Now that the election is over, however, apparently it can be reported. Politico was among media outlets showing how things sure have changed:

Politico before & after the election 🧐 pic.twitter.com/xyb5pX8Qi0 — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) December 10, 2020

Total hackery.

Megyn Kelly adds it all up and sees social media outlets and the mainstream media teaming up to give the Democrat candidates a huge assist across the finish line:

The Hunter Biden story was actively suppressed by ⁦@jack⁩, FB & virtually all media—the same ones now lecturing us on how the election was fair. We can argue re voting procedures, but let’s be clear: this was nothing close to a “fair” election. https://t.co/rD1GgxWuJR — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) December 11, 2020

If the past few weeks haven’t been enough to convince everybody the traditional media and social media outlets are working for the DNC then nothing will.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

