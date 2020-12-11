https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/melinda-gates-incredibly-disappointed-americans-will-get-vaccine-1st/

(TOWNHALL) – Billionaire globalist Melinda Gates is “incredibly disappointed” that President Trump has put Americans first in line to receive the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine.

Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, told CNN’s Poppy Harlow that it’s America’s and other high-income countries’ responsibility to make sure impoverished nations get access to the vaccine just as quickly as everyone else.

“Everybody needs this vaccine,” complained Gates. “If we only get it to the high-income countries, this disease is going to bounce around. We’re going to see twice as many deaths. And our recovery of our economies is going to be much slower than if we get the vaccine out to everybody.”

