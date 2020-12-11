https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/12/melinda_gates_is_incredibly_disappointed_that_trump_is_putting_americans_first_in_line_for_covid_vaccine_.html

If ever you wanted proof that many if not most of our elites don’t care about everyday Americans, watch what Melinda Gates said in response to CNN host Poppy Harlow yesterday when discussing President Trump’s executive order giving her fellow Americans (the ones paying the taxes that supported research and are paying for them) priority in access to Covid vaccines. Via The Daily Wire:

“The president just signed an executive order to try to put Americans at the front of the line when it comes to vaccines,” CNN host Poppy Harlow said, adding, “I wonder if that’s what you were worried about when you kept saying and warning against vaccine nationalism?”

“That’s exactly what we were worried about,” Melinda Gates responded. “I knew it was coming and I was just incredibly disappointed.”

“I’m much more optimistic about the president-elect and the COVID task force, this eminent task force that he has put together,” Melinda Gates said with a smile on her face. “I think we’re going to see a lot more sensible policy making in the United States, but that starts, you know, January 20 and we have still some dark months to live ahead until then.”

Watch:

Melinda Gates said @realDonaldTrump‘s executive order putting Americans at the front of the line for the COVID-19 vaccine made her feel “incredibly disappointed.” pic.twitter.com/tWYAhEGxIZ — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 10, 2020

Melinda Gates is not just the wife of a rich guy, she is co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, with $51 billion in assets, about 4 times the size of the Ford Foundation, and able, via its grants, to influence policies and spending in ways that have an impact on every American.

Take a good look at the eyes and face of this woman who wields enormous power.

Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

