The Michigan Attorney General is hiding the forensic audit of the Dominion voting machines in Antrim County.

Recall, on November 5th, two days after the presidential election, an election clerk in Antrim County Michigan discovered that the total votes counted by election software DID NOT MATCH the printed tabulator tapes.

The Dominion voting machines in Antrim County flipped 6,000 votes from Trump to Biden.

President Trump was way head of Joe Biden in Michigan on election night when all of a sudden Detroit stopped counting ballots.

A huge spike of Biden votes was dumped at 6:00 AM after Election Day in Michigan with the help of Dominion.

Last week a judge in Antrim county ordered a forensic audit of 22 Dominion Voting Systems machines in the state of Michigan.

Patrick Colbeck, an election challenger in Wayne County appeared on Fox Business Thursday night to discuss the audit of the Dominion machines.

Colbeck told Lou Dobbs that a judge ruled in favor of crooked Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel to prohibit the disclosure of the forensic results.

Secret Audit: @pjcolbeck slams efforts by Michigan’s AG and the courts to hide a forensic audit of Dominon’s voting machines in a county where 6,000 votes were flipped from @realDonaldTrump to Biden. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/juQqUfi0Et — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) December 10, 2020

The Detroit News reported on the fight for the forensic results:

A Northern Michigan judge granted Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson permission to intervene in a case questioning results in Antrim County and the security of tabulators used there on Nov. 3. Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled Thursday that Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office could intervene on behalf of Benson, who had argued she had supervisory control over the Antrim County clerk, had an interest in any audit discussions the case may raise and was party to the county’s contract with Dominion Voting Systems. The Secretary of State’s office is concerned particularly with forensic imaging performed on Antrim County’s 22 Dominion tabulators earlier this week by a Village of Central Lake resident and Allied Security Operations Group, said Assistant Attorney General Heather Meingast. “We’d like to know more about what was obtained, what the intent is for the use of the images obtained,” Meingast said, noting the disclosure of some elements of the tabulators could compromise their security in future elections.

