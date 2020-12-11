https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/11/mollie-hemingway-medias-failure-to-cover-hunter-biden-story-was-intentional/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway railed against legacy media’s dismissal of the Hunter Biden story until this week as an intentional episode of extreme bias as opposed to mere malpractice.

“I think it’s important to understand that the media didn’t make a mistake by failing to cover this story, they intentionally failed to cover this story,” Hemingway said on Fox News Friday. “They knew that the Hunter Biden drama would affect Joe Biden’s prospects of winning the election and they didn’t want him to lose and so they suppressed this in every way.”

Hemingway also took aim at Silicon Valley’s tech giants operating in tandem with the media to protect their preferred presidential candidate from the scrutiny of the scandal.

“They suppressed that story with no reason,” Hemingway said of the Facebook and Twitter censoring the blockbuster reporting from the New York Post revealing a series of exposés on the Biden family’s potentially corrupt overseas business deals. “The media helped provide cover so they could engage in that election meddling.”

