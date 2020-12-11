https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/11/mollie-hemingway-swalwell-story-increases-concern-that-china-controls-democrats/

Federalist Senior Editor Mollie Hemingway said Thursday that recent revelations about California Rep. Eric Swalwell’s deep partnership with a Chinese spy heightens worries the Chinese have developed compromising influence on the Democratic Party.

“I think there’s a lot of concern that the Democratic Party, that the Chinese have too much control over the Democratic Party and its agenda, in the same way that they have too much control over Hollywood and the NBA,” Hemingway said. “This is a big issue for the entire party.”

“I think it’s important to note that Devin Nunes and the House Republicans tried to focus on China when they had control of the committee,” Hemingway said. That was before Democrats took control of the House in 2018 and shifted the conversation to Russia under the leadership of California Rep. Adam Schiff spinning conspiracies of Russian collusion culminating in a failed deep-state coup.

That senior members of the House intelligence committee might have known of Swalwell’s allegedly romantic relationship with a Chinese operative, Hemingway added, “makes that look even worse than it did at the time that they were trying to dissuade House intel from looking into China.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

