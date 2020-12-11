https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/11/nbc-msnbc-legal-analyst-benjamin-wittes-and-bill-kristol-want-someone-in-the-jewish-press-to-publish-a-list-of-jews-at-wh-chanukah-party/

The White House recently hosted a Chanukah party. And the Washington Post was on it, of course:

WaPo reports that there were actually two different White House Chanukah parties on Wednesday, each with more than 100 guests, not all of whom were masked.

Is going sans mask at an indoor party a great look? No, not especially.

But complaining about it isn’t enough. The party attendees must be sniffed out like the rats they are and publicly shamed. At least according to NBC/MSNBC legal analyst Benjamin Wittes:

Apparently Bill Kristol agrees:

Lovely.

Chanukah party attendees cheering on Donald Trump is “a shanda.” Calling for Trump-supporting Jews to be put on a list? Well, that’s totally kosher.

