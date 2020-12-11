https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/bill-introduced-allow-biological-females-womens-sports/

(DAILY CALLER) – Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and Republican Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin introduced legislation that would clarify Title IX protections for female athletes as based on biological sex, a press release said Thursday.

The “Protect Women’s Sports Act” recognizes the different abilities conferred by biological sex, the statement says. Title IX protects people from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal funding.

“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawaii’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports,” Gabbard said in the statement. “It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before.”

