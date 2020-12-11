https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/new-jersey-lawmaker-wants-mandatory-coronavirus-shot-kids/

(SUMMIT NEWS) – A State Senator in New Jersey wants the coronavirus vaccine made mandatory for all school age children, despite them being the least at risk group. Middlesex Democrat Senator Joseph Vitale also wants to eliminate exemptions that have been used in the past to prevent their children from receiving shots.

“When it is that a vaccine is appropriate for children, I believe it ought to be included in that list of vaccines that are required for children,” Vitale told reporters.

“I’d like to incorporate it into the other vaccination bill that would require children to get vaccinated as a condition to entering school,” he added.

Read the full story ›

The post New Jersey lawmaker wants mandatory coronavirus shot for ALL kids appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

