New York City is set to ban people from dining in restaurants indoors starting on Monday, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in response to rising coronavirus case numbers, The New York Times reports.

Cuomo made the announcement in a virtual press briefing on Friday, noting that the hospitalization rate due to the coronavirus in New York City has spiked in the last two weeks despite indoor dining being limited to 25% capacity since the end of September, when it was first allowed.

“We’re going to close indoor dining in New York City on Monday” because of this, Cuomo said, according to the New York Post.

“The federal government must provide relief to bars and restaurants in this next [stimulus] package,” he added.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a separate news conference prior to Cuomo’s announcement: “Sometimes it’s smart to say, look, if you take an action now, you can stop much worse things from happening later.”

