NOT A JOKE: Austin Mayor Tells Residents to ‘Stay Home’ While Vacationing in Mexico After Wedding

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.03.20

The Mayor of Austin, Texas found himself in hot-water Wednesday after traveling to Mexico following a family wedding while telling his residents to “stay home” during the holidays.

“In early November, as health officials warned of an impending COVID-19 spike, Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted an outdoor wedding and reception with 20 guests for his daughter at a trendy hotel near downtown,” reports the Austin Statesman.

The mayor of Austin, Texas literally told the public to “stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax” from his timeshare in Cabo after flying there on a private jet with eight of his family members. You can’t make it up. — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 2, 2020

Austin’s Democratic Mayor Steve Adler traveled to Cabo on a private jet as he told Texans to stay at home.https://t.co/AI9f1N02j9 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 2, 2020

“The next morning, Adler and seven other wedding attendees boarded a private jet bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they vacationed for a week at a family timeshare,” adds the website.

