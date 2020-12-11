https://hannity.com/media-room/not-a-joke-aoc-gives-shout-out-to-fellow-radicals-while-prepping-meal-from-whole-foods-in-58-shirt/

NOT A JOKE: Austin Mayor Tells Residents to ‘Stay Home’ While Vacationing in Mexico After Wedding

posted by Hannity Staff – 12.03.20

The Mayor of Austin, Texas found himself in hot-water Wednesday after traveling to Mexico following a family wedding while telling his residents to “stay home” during the holidays.

“In early November, as health officials warned of an impending COVID-19 spike, Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted an outdoor wedding and reception with 20 guests for his daughter at a trendy hotel near downtown,” reports the Austin Statesman.

“The next morning, Adler and seven other wedding attendees boarded a private jet bound for Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they vacationed for a week at a family timeshare,” adds the website.

NOT A JOKE: Andrew Cuomo to Receive International Emmy for ‘Masterful Use’ of TV to ‘Calm People’

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.20.20

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo will receive an “International Emmy” on November 23rd because of his “masterful use of TV to inform and calm people around the world.”

“Gov Andrew M Cuomo of NY will receive the International Emmy Founders Award in recognition of his leadership during the Covid19 pandemic & his masterful use of TV to inform & calm people around the world,” posted the Emmy’s official Twitter account.

Cuomo verbally berated a reporter this week when asked if New York City parents can expect the schools to remain open; screaming “You’re confused!”

