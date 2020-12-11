http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/eL0AD4PFndI/now-it-can-be-told.php

We closely covered the New York Post stories on Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell in the run-up to the election. Anyone who took a close look at the story could see a self-authenticating element in it and, indeed, every piece of additional reporting that followed up on the Post’s reporting corroborated it.

Yet the garbage media ranging from the New York Times to the Washington Post to NPR to CBS and CNN all rushed to suppress the story. They suppressed the story to defeat Donald Trump and protect Joe Biden. The social media giants worked in tandem with the garbage media to suppress the story.

This week the Biden bidet comms team itself let on that Hunter Biden is the target of a criminal probe consistent with the Post’s reportage. The bidet released statements crafted in the name of Hunter and the old man, who has trouble pronouncing the name of his HHS nominee. In the interest of defusing coming attractions, the story must be intimated. What a shock this must be to those who get their “news” from the garbage media.

The New York Post is the go-to newspaper to learn what can be learned from this turn of events. Miranda Devine assesses that “The Biden family put national security at risk.” Devine, by the way, links to the just-released final draft of the Senate Homeland Security/Finance Majority Committee report Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns. Devine covers a lot of ground (with links) in this valuable column.

The Post took a lot of heat from the garbage media for breaking the story of the laptop from hell. Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari looks back in “Media disgraceful in trying to suppress Post’s Hunter Biden reporting.” The Post also runs David Harsanyi’s column “How the media covered up the Hunter Biden story — until after the election.” The Post itself comments in the editorial “Surprised by Hunter Biden criminal probe? Blame media collusion.”

Speaking of “collusion,” one key to the garbage media’s suppression of the story was the letter disseminated to the garbage media by more than 50 former senior intelligence officials — John Brennan, James Clapper, Michael Hayden, Michael Morell, et al. — to assert that the laptop emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son “ha[d] all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”

“Russian disinformation” instantly became the party line of the garbage media. The “collusion” of our law enforcement and intelligence agencies with the garbage media was of course instrumental in the Russia hoax perpetrated by the Clinton campaign and the Democratic Party over the past four years. The gang was back together again for a sort of alumni reunion.

On Twitter Mollie Hemingway is having a field day dredging up the garbage media archives for students of ancient history, vintage October 2020. Here we have Lesley Stahl of of CBS News/60 Minutes condescending to the president of the United States as she instructs him on the falsity of the story. Well done, Lesley.

Here’s Lesley Stahl insisting Joe Biden is not in the midst of a scandal at the exact moment that federal authorities were investigating his son and brother for their foreign business deals and potential money laundering https://t.co/Dm1prJxhlp — Matt Wolking (@MattWolking) December 11, 2020

Here we have CNN’s Christiane Amanpour patronizing a member of the Trump campaign to explain there’s no there there. Well done, Christine. See also, for example, CNN’s “The anatomy of the New York Post’s dubious Hunter Biden story” and the Post/Fox News story “Ric Grenell calls out CNN’s Jake Tapper for belatedly covering Hunter Biden story.” Thank you, Mr. Grenell.

Of all the media deceit and propagndizing disseminated in the lead-up to the election to justify their refusal to report on the Hunter Biden documents — despite knowing they were genuine and not from Russia — this on CNN from @camanpour may be the most amazing: pic.twitter.com/mkI4Jtd4SN — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 10, 2020

Here we have a reminder for students of ancient history that the revelation of the criminal investigation is actually old news.

REMINDER: In October, @JamesRosenTV reported that Hunter Biden and his associates were under a Federal criminal investigation for money laundering. In light of today's news, it's worth pointing out that no one in the mainstream media ever followed up on Rosen's reporting. https://t.co/bBgtf8P7QV — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) December 9, 2020

Here NR’s David Harsanyi compares and contrasts the garbage media’s suppression of the Biden story with their dissemination of garbage human being Jeffrey Goldberg’s garbage story for the garbage Atlantic on Trump calling deceased American soldiers “suckers.”

There is now far far more corroboration for the Hunter Biden story than that Atlantic piece that journalists had no problem repeating. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) December 10, 2020

