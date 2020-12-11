https://www.space.com/39251-on-this-day-in-space.html

On Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17 became the last mission to land humans on the moon.

With two astronauts on board, the lunar module Challenger touched down in an area called the Taurus-Littrow valley, where they spent three days doing moonwalks and collecting samples.

Commander Gene Cernan was the last person to set foot on the lunar surface as he followed the lunar module pilot, Harrison Schmitt, back into the spacecraft on the last day. Ronald Evans, the command module pilot, never got the chance to walk on the moon like his crewmates did, because he had to hang out by himself in lunar orbit.

The Apollo 17 mission launched to the moon on Dec. 7, 1972 and returned to Earth on Dec. 19.

Apollo 17 mission commander Eugene Cernan drives the lunar roving vehicle during the early part of the first moonwalk at the Taurus-Littrow landing site. The lunar module is in the background. (Image credit: Harrison Schmitt/NASA)

