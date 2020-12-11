https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/12/11/pity-poor-covid19-hero-andrew-cuomo-whos-suffering-every-lost-dollar-with-the-nyc-restaurants-whose-business-hes-destroying/

Effective on Monday, indoor dining in New York City will be shut down, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s orders.

Indoor dining will close in New York City starting Monday. Hospitalizations have not stabilized, and with a rising infection rate and NYC’s density, this means that indoor dining is too high of a risk. Takeout, delivery and outdoor dining will continue. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) December 11, 2020

Indoor dining hasn’t really accounted for a huge percentage of COVID19 cases, so what gives? Surely Cuomo must have a good explanation for this decision, right?

Why close indoor dining in NYC, even if it accounts for a small share (1.43%) of identified coronavirus infections? “It’s one of the few areas where we can actually make a difference,” @NYGovCuomo

said. “I suffer every lost dollar with these businesses.”https://t.co/pIgjQnmEgY pic.twitter.com/CoaboLhKY4 — Jimmy Vielkind (@JimmyVielkind) December 11, 2020

Wait … that’s it? That’s the best he can come up with?

This is not a convincing rationale. https://t.co/LiMwcvgrc4 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) December 11, 2020

Not really, no.

Shorter Cuomo: “I’m the real victim of my policies here!” https://t.co/pxgpvFVbif — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 11, 2020

How does Cuomo suffer with these businesses? https://t.co/dvxORNJAC6 — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 11, 2020

Don’t expect him to get back to you on that.

Cuomo isn’t suffering from any of this. He’s profiting from it, and soaking in the praise from his moronic boosters in the media. https://t.co/8R6inpVOd1 — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) December 11, 2020

“I suffer every dollar lost with these businesses” says governor still getting a paycheck and hawking a book about his amazing leadership. https://t.co/COiC3rInqX — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) December 11, 2020

He didn’t ask for any of this, you guys.

“Some of you may lose your business, but that is a sacrifice I am willing to make” — Just Some Doc (@forbiddencomma) December 11, 2020

So he’s donating his book profits to them or no? — afreeindividual (@afreeindividual) December 11, 2020

As if! He can’t afford it! He’s suffering, too! Maybe even more than restaurant owners and employees! Probably a lot more, actually, because it’s hard governing a state while also promoting your book and being a pompous jackass.

Andrew Cuomo: “I wrote a book about how well I helped New York overcome COVID-19!” Also Andrew Cuomo: https://t.co/xUibjZPsCi — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) December 11, 2020

“I suffer every lost dollar with these businesses.” March to Albany and tar and feather this stupid bastard. https://t.co/SnLIsbLH2v — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) December 11, 2020

