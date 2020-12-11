https://thelibertyloft.com/popular-ghost-gun-company-polymer80-raided-by-federal-agents/

Charlotte, NC — On Thursday, federal agents raided a popular ghost gun company named Polymer80. Polymer80 manufactures firearm pieces that an end-user can make firearms at their home. The raid targeted the organization for illegally manufacturing and distributing firearms, shipping firearms across state lines, and failing to conduct background checks.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the ATF determined that the company’s “Buy Build Shoot Kit” met the definition of a firearm in the warrant application. The kit includes everything needed to build a firearm at home. The company argues it was not required to conduct a background check since the items being sold were not a functioning firearm and required the user to modify the parts to make them operational.

Ghost guns have long been targeted by the left. They argue that because an individual is not required to have a permit or background check performed, the guns should be illegal. It is estimated that there are thousands of these types of firearms in the general public but an exact number is unknown.

Gun enthusiasts who enjoy the firearms had been worried about a federal crackdown on ghost guns. Joe Biden had committed to ending the availability of ghost guns as part of his platform, while President Trump had seemed to support them in previous positions.

The guns had recently come back into the public conversation as the anniversary of a school shooting in California was in late November. A lawsuit was recently filed due to the use of ghost guns in a shooting 3 years ago.

In June, Polymer80 was sued by Washington DC over their firearm parts and kits. The attorney general argued that these items could not be sold legally to residents of Washington DC and that the firearms were becoming an increasing problem for DC police.

While the left will argue that removing these guns from the streets will make America safer, there is little data to support the argument. Illegal firearms that were manufactured through all legal processes are still available on the streets of the US.

