Brian Stelter continues to be Fox News’ biggest fan.

A.M. leads on MSNBC and CNN: Gutting covid death toll, vaccine updates, Trump’s attempt to overturn the election. Over on Fox, the banner: “TRUMP SLAMS MINIMAL COVERAGE OF HUNTER BIDEN PROBE.” 11 straight minutes of Hunter rage. Doocy: “What did Joe know & when did he know it?” — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 11, 2020

CNN and MSNBC desperately want to remind everyone to be afraid and stop living their lives.

Fox News is hitting on the fact that CNN, MSNBC, and other outlets didn’t bother to actually cover the Hunter Biden story and may have in fact done their best to bury it.

The nerve.

To put it simply: Fox News producers believe that their viewers do not want to hear about depressing pandemic deaths. They believe pandemic news doesn’t “rate.” They believe that they need to focus on culture war battles, anti-Democrat narratives, and pro-Trump stories. The end. — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) December 11, 2020

To put it simply, a lot of people are suffering because of the reaction to a virus where the CFR is dropping daily. This is over. pic.twitter.com/kwk9kxRJKi — Scotty Potty 🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 🎄 (@HTX_Con) December 11, 2020

America has figured out how to treat the virus so a lower percentage of Americans is dying.

That really should be the news but then they couldn’t cash-in on their daily fear porn.

CNN completely ignored the Hunter Biden story by dismissing it as a narrative that was falling apart, when in reality (i.e. outside of CNN World) there was an active federal criminal investigation that was on hold. An amazing in-kind contribution to the Biden campaign. — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) December 11, 2020

Biden should send them all thank you notes and cookies.

Even simpler;

CNN & MSNBC are engaged in distracting people from the actual stories: that Biden is corrupt, the scamdemic deaths are exaggerated, and election fraud is being exposed.

Fixed it for you.

You’re welcome. — President Elect Dwarfclone (@CloneDwarf) December 11, 2020

Conversely, to put it simply, CNN really wants its viewers paralyzed with fear over a virus that has a 99.98% survival rate. It’s good for business. — Pounce de León (@RightAllTheTime) December 11, 2020

Good stuff. Now do the Hunter Biden cover-up. — President-Elect JD🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) December 11, 2020

And YOU spend all of your time focusing on Fox News. Hahaha. — Jill (@jillbean0) December 11, 2020

How’s that Hunter Biden story, your network dismissed until after the election, coming along? pic.twitter.com/xAP9wzkura — 🎵You’re A Mean One, Mister MAC🎵 (@ProvisionalMAC) December 11, 2020

