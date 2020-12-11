https://www.newsmax.com/politics/trump-hunter-biden-fbi-doj/2020/12/11/id/1001080/

President Donald Trump is blasting the FBI and the Department of Justice, along with the media, over the news that Joe Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, demanding to know why the probe wasn’t announced before the November election.

“Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election?” the president said on Twitter Thursday night. “Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!!”

Trump followed up on Friday, tweeting that Attorney General William Barr “perhaps knew of the corruption during the impeachment hoax” and that the basis of the impeachment proceedings, his phone call to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been called “perfect” by “many, including me.”

He also claimed, in another tweet, that the “Biden Administration will be a scandal plagued mess for years to come” and that it will be “much easier for the Supreme Court of the United States to follow the Constitution and do what everybody knows has to be done. They must show great Courage & Wisdom. Save the USA!!!”

His latter tweet referred to a lawsuit Texas is seeking to file with the court against the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Georgia in hopes of overturning the election results. Several GOP lawmakers have signaled their support of the lawsuit, as have 17 other states.

According to The New York Times, the U.S. attorney’s office in Delaware opened the investigation against Hunter Biden in late 2018, before his father became a presidential candidate. It includes inquiries into potential violations of money laundering and tax laws. Sources close to the investigation said the money laundering part of the case did not gain traction.

Another person speaking on condition of anonymity said federal investigators served several subpoenas Tuesday, including for Hunter Biden, centering on his business affairs. Another source said investigators didn’t go after him until after the election because of a DOJ policy prohibiting overt investigative acts coming close to elections.

The New York Post reported extensively on Hunter Biden’s alleged activities in the weeks leading up to the election.

Hunter Biden released a statement through his father’s transition office saying he learned about the probe Tuesday and that he’s taking the matter “very seriously.”

