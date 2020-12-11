https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/president-trump-won-many-votes-blew-algorithm-sidney-powell-lou-dobbs/

Dobbs asked Powell what can we do when we have an Attorney General who appears to disregard his oath of office and a Director of the FBI who is politically motivated against anything conservative. Powell responded in the first part of her interview:

I think it’s time for a whole new team across the board Lou. There’s no explanation for the way the FBI has treated witnesses, I mean good American citizens who’ve been brave enough to come forward with direct evidence of things like thousands of ballots moving from one state to another in the middle of the night to do what is called ‘backfilling’ into the machines so that they can perpetrate their fraud because President Trump won so many votes, he blew up their algorithm. The American people blew up the algorithm they created before the election to shave votes from [Trump] and give them to [Biden]. And we’re now seeing direct evidence of that happening in multiple counties in multiple states and we know it happened across the country…