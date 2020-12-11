https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/princeton-professor-defends-use-terrorist-describe-black-justice-league/

(COLLEGE FIX) – During a recent event hosted by a Yale free speech group, a highly decorated Princeton professor of 23 years defended his use of the word “terrorist” to describe a former campus activism group called the Black Justice League.

The Zoom conference on Dec. 2 was hosted by Yale University’s William F. Buckley Jr. Program and titled “How to Lose Friends and Influence People.”

During the event, Princeton classics Professor Joshua Katz defended his “Declaration of Independence,” a piece he wrote questioning some racial justice demands lodged over the summer by his fellow faculty members that accused the Ivy League institution of systemic racism.

Read the full story ›

The post Princeton professor defends his use of 'terrorist' to describe Black Justice League appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

