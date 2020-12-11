https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/principal-fired-conservative-facebook-memes-sues-school-district/

(ZEROHEDGE) – A Pennsylvania elementary school principal is suing her school district after she says she was fired for posting conservative memes on her personal Facebook account. She’s seeks a return to her position and $500,000 for ’emotional turmoil’ due to her ouster.

Amy Sacks, a teacher for 20 years, posted on Thanksgiving Day that she was fired by the Perkiomen Valley School District after Superintendent Barbara Russell “decided that the First Amendment Freedom of Speech has no place in public schools and that teachers and administrators are unfit to serve if they hold and express political beliefs that are right of center.”

According to the Daily Mail, Sacks was removed as principal of Evergreen Elementary School in July. Her attorney says she was “mysteriously removed with little explanation,” implying Russell found her social media postings “offensive, unacceptable, and unprofessional,” and that Sacks is a “racist.”

Read the full story ›

The post Principal, fired over conservative Facebook memes, sues school district appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

