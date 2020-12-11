https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/prosecutor-booted-mccloskey-gun-case/

(FOX NEWS) — The circuit attorney for the city of St. Louis has been disqualified from prosecuting Mark and Patricia McCloskey, a local couple facing felony charges after defending their home with weapons when protesters marched through their neighborhood in June, according to reports.

The content of some campaign fundraising emails by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner infringed on the McCloskeys’ right to receive a fair trial, Circuit Judge Thomas Clark II ruled Thursday, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch.

Gardner’s emails suggested that by charging the McCloskeys in July, she appeared to have “initiated a criminal prosecution for political purposes,” the judge wrote, according to the newspaper.

Read the full story ›

The post Prosecutor booted from McCloskey gun case appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

