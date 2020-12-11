https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/12/11/red-flag-joe-biden-wont-answer-this-simple-yes-or-no-question-about-hunter-biden/

Joe Biden was asked today if his son, Hunter Biden, had committed a crime and instead of answering with a simple yes or no he dodged and said, “I’m proud of my son”:

And then he walked off the stage without answering any questions:

Watch:

So, how long with journos put up with this? We assume for the next four years, but there’s always hope:

