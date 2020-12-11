https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/reminder-lists-provided-just-copy-email-draft-message-let-state-legislatures-know-feel-biden-steal/

Many people have asked us what they can do. Below we’ve provided a list of all Congress members from the keys states in this election.

You can easily copy to your email the list in the link below and send the entire list an email demanding they fight for President Trump.

Give these State Congressmen and women a call or send them an email and demand justice.

We reported that the legislatures in the states are ultimately accountable for the reporting of delegates to the electoral college. There may be a need to have them take on their responsibility this year. The courts may mandate that they do.

This next week is very important. Please take a moment and contact these individuals and demand justice.

All you have to do is open the links below and copy the list to your email, draft your message and send. You can send these to any state – you don’t need to reside in that state.

AZ House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/QxKGWtnB AZ Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/2RrZPk5u GA House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/AKniL3G3 GA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/YJjF8ci8 MI House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/0uCm79wK MI Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/6ZRZ5Dhi NV House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/j3nKihWx NV Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/hjAQy7H7 PA House eMails: <All Hidden> PA Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/7nmX78KM WI House eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/4jDJ1v1z WI Senate eMails: https://pastebin.com/raw/6U8EPJwb

Here’s a video on how to contact PA House individuals:

Below is also a list of state legislatures in five of the key swing states the Biden gang is trying to steal:

Arizona Legislature https://www.azleg.gov/MemberRoster/

Georgia General Assembly http://www.legis.ga.gov/en-US/default.aspx

Michigan Legislature https://www.legislature.mi.gov/(S(cc0hs5oao0b4zn55a2na5kh4))/mileg.aspx?page=home

Pennsylvania Senate https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=S&sort=alpha

Pennsylvania House https://www.legis.state.pa.us/cfdocs/legis/home/member_information/mbrList.cfm?body=H&sort=alpha

Wisconsin Senate https://legis.wisconsin.gov/senate/

Wisconsin House https://legis.wisconsin.gov/assembly/

Please feel free to contact the Republican congressmen and women in these states and let them know your concerns and demand they stop Big Tech, Big Media, Foreign Countries and the corrupt Democrats from stealing this election.

