https://www.theepochtimes.com/rep-comer-hunter-tax-probe-must-not-be-obstructed_3614700.html

Republican James Comer says Joe Biden must not obstruct the investigation into his son, Hunter Biden.

Comer wrote: “There have been serious concerns about Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings and potential conflicts of interest for years, and the mainstream media’s lack of reporting during the election and Big Tech’s censorship didn’t erase these facts.”

“Joe Biden must not replace the current U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware now that his son is under federal investigation. Any interference would be meddling in the Department of Justice’s affairs.”

From NTD News

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

