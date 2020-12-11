https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/lesko-biden-china-specialcounsel/2020/12/11/id/1001156

A special counsel needs to investigate possible collusion between the Bidens and China, according to Rep. Debbie Lesko, R-Ariz., on Newsmax TV.

“Most definitely. In fact, I wrote a letter to Attorney General [William] Barr asking for a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden,” Lesko told host Chris Salcedo on Friday’s ”The Chris Salcedo Show.” “This has been going on and we’ve known about it. Unfortunately, most of the media wouldn’t cover it before the election.

“This has to be thoroughly investigated and the connections, I think, to Joe Biden are very concerning. Too bad this wasn’t made more public, too bad that Facebook and Twitter basically would stop the New York Post articles from going out. I mean, this is all just terrible.”

The Associated Press reported Wednesday that a Justice Department investigation scrutinizing the taxes of Joe Biden’s son, Hunter, has been examining some of his Chinese business dealings, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Lesko said it was time to turn the tables on Democrats, who spent much of the past four years focused on investigations involving President Donald Trump.

“I’ve seen firsthand what the Democrats are capable of doing,” Lesko said. “All of the false allegations against the president were just wrong, and it’s wrong for America. And it makes us all wonder, ‘Who is spying on us?’

“If they’re going to spy on the president of the United States, then they can spy on each and every one of us. We have to get to the bottom of this. The whole thing with Hunter and Joe Biden, very concerning. A special counsel needs to be appointed.”



