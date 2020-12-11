https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/gohmert-election-ballot-law/2020/12/11/id/1001111

While the corporate media’s latest M.O. is to claim there is “no evidence” of voter fraud taking place across the country, most Americans know better. They are following the information from thousands of patriots who have provided statements under oath attesting to the fraudulent, illegal activities they witnessed at polling sites.

Many Americans also are aware of reports of so-called “technical issues” with Dominion Voting Systems machines which are used in states like Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada. They also witnessed the unprecedented delay in vote results from key Democrat-run cities and states, which miraculously led to a massive post-Election Day influx of votes for Joe Biden.

While there is now sworn evidence of fraud in every contested state, let’s concentrate on the egregious, blatant election fraud in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and reintroduce a solution I presented to Congress in September.

I had the opportunity to travel to Philadelphia last month and learned a tremendous amount about how the highly corrupted officials in Pennsylvania actually ensured, prior to the election, that we’d end up in the chaotic circumstances we are facing.

Aside from the astonishing evidence and claims presented at the recent fraud hearing in Harrisburg, the Commonwealth accomplished this in large part by intentionally and brazenly violating the U.S. Constitution, Pennsylvania election law, and a legitimate court order.

Now, thanks to Texas, a lawsuit has been filed with the U.S. Supreme Court to hold these unconstitutional actions by Pennsylvania and other states accountable.

Although Pennsylvania law requires that all ballots be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day, the same time that the polls close, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated the U.S. Constitution and Pennsylvania election law by accepting and counting ballots received up to three days after the deadline.

(For the record, Boockvar, who certified the results of the commonwealth’s election, has a history of derogatory, anti-Trump statements and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is dominated by Democrats.)

The most glaring problem with their decision is that neither the executive nor the judiciary in a state has the authority to change the law.

Article I, Section 4, Clause 1 of the Constitution states, “The Times, Places and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations, except as to the Places of choosing Senators.”

Therefore, by law and according to the U.S. Constitution, every single ballot received after 8 p.m. on Election Day is an illegal vote.

Such egregious illegal acts by state officials not only violate the constitutional rights of Pennsylvanians, but they also disenfranchise every single American who legally voted in that election.

Democrats have cried wolf, screaming of the disenfranchisement of voters for decades, but this actually does precisely that. Lawful voters’ votes are more than negated by illegitimate, illegal, or completely fabricated votes.

For this reason, the present illegal vote needs to be remedied to ensure the actual legal vote of all Americans is honored. In fact, Congress needs to act to ensure that this massive criminality and fraudulent abuse of voting laws never happens again in the U.S.

In September, I introduced H.R. 8189, which amends the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to generally prohibit states from counting ballots that are received after the date of a federal election. However, the prohibition reasonably does not apply to absentee ballots that are lawfully cast by uniformed service members, their family members, or overseas citizens.

Without the federal prohibition established in H.R. 8189, it’s clear that political and corrupt state officials will shamelessly override the will of the people to unlawfully allow for fraudulent votes. Due to Congress’ failure to act in anticipation of what has now come to fruition, the integrity of our elections is already in grave jeopardy.

Although we will not be able to avoid legal battles to right the wrongs that have already been perpetrated on the citizens who casted lawful votes in this election, Congress needs to abandon destruction of our Constitution by enacting H.R. 8189, and doing so without further delay.

Our citizens as well as people around the world are watching.

If the U.S. Congress won’t act to protect the legality of the vote of the American people, then representative government in this history-shattering place of freedom will be gone and will not return.

May God soften American hearts for embracing fairness, while hardening hearts against injustice and fraud. That would bring us together in nobleness, equity, reasonableness, fairness, righteousness, and love.

In the meantime, these goals require that we fight to protect the sanctity of legitimate votes, so that the will of the American people is done for America, rather than allowing the will of the corrupt, dead, and nonexistent to prevail.

Republican U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is a lawyer and former judge who has represented Texas’ 1st congressional district since 2005.

