Hawaii’s Rep. Tulsi Gabbard ran for president as something of a moderate Democrat in a field full of prominent radicals. It’s hard trying to be moderate when so many of your fellows have gone off the deep end.

That’s much of the Democratic Party, especially on issues relating to transgender athletes. To believe that boys thinking they’re girls should be allowed to compete against females in sports is illogical and delusional.

This means it’s just fine with many Democrats.

Rep. Gabbard, along with Republican Rep. Markwayne Mullin has introduced legislation that would bring some much-needed sanity to the transgender issue by clarifying that Title IX protections for women athletes are to be based on biological sex — no boys allowed.

Daily Caller:

“Title IX was a historic provision championed by Hawaii’s own Congresswoman Patsy Mink in order to provide equal opportunity for women and girls in high school and college sports,” Gabbard said in the statement. “It led to a generational shift that impacted countless women, creating life-changing opportunities for girls and women that never existed before.” “However, Title IX is being weakened by some states who are misinterpreting Title IX, creating uncertainty, undue hardship and lost opportunities for female athletes. Our legislation protects Title IX’s original intent which was based on the general biological distinction between men and women athletes based on sex.”

For his part, Rep. Mullin has a personal stake in the issue.

“Title IX was designed to give women and girls an equal chance to succeed, including in sports,” Mullin said. “Allowing biological males to compete in women’s sports diminishes that equality and takes away from the original intent of Title IX.” “As the father of three girls involved in athletics, I want them to be able to compete on a level playing field. I am proud to lead this bill that will safeguard the integrity of women’s sports and ensure female athletes can compete fairly,” he continued.

There are 17 states that allow school districts to accept transgender boys in girls’ sports. Many states are considering bans on the practice. Idaho has already banned transgender boys from competing with girls and the Department of Education has ruled that allowing biological boys to compete with girls is a violation of a woman’s civil rights under Title IX.

But Gabbard is coming under fire for being a traitor to the cause, say trans activists. She said she was a friend of transgendered people but she’s now considered a bigot.

Huffpo headlined its piece on the bill, “Tulsi Gabbard Introduces Anti-Transgender Bill After Claiming To Be LGBTQ-Friendly.”

"Tulsi Gabbard is now introducing a blatantly transphobic piece of legislation aimed at trans and non-binary young people," civil rights activist Charlotte Clymer wrote on Twitter of the bill. "Remember when Tulsi Gabbard tried to convince us she was an LGBTQ ally? We knew she was a liar, a fraud," wrote Zeke Stokes, former chief programs officer of LGBTQ rights organization GLAAD. I'm one who believes that if you're a biological male and you want to believe you're a woman, that's fine with me. It's none of my business what goes on in your head. But looking to impose your beliefs on the rest of us and force us to accept you for who you say you are, not who you really are is wrong intellectually and morally. We don't accept white people who claim to be black, even if they want to think that way in their own lives. You don't get to alter reality for the rest of us just because you don't like our version of reality. Transgender activists will continue to bully states to get their way and judges, ignorant of biology and athletics, will continue to agree with them. Ultimately, it will be up to the Supreme Court to protect girls from being forced to participate in a social experiment where the biological deck is stacked against them.

