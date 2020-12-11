https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-joe-biden-already-planning-executive-orders-gun-control/

Joe Biden has not even been certified as the winner of the 2020 election yet, but is already reportedly crafting new measures for gun control.

And it should come as no surprise that he is not even planning legislation to send to America’s representatives but rather is planning to take steps through executive action.

As usual, Democrats just can’t wait to take rights away from law abiding citizens.

The Washington Examiner reports:

TRENDING: President Trump Tweets – “People Are Upset, and They Have a Right To Be… A Coup Is Taking Place In Front of Our Eyes.”

Gun control first for Biden executive orders Joe Biden plans to move quickly against guns, adding the issue to his list of first executive orders, according to his top policy aide. Stef Feldman, the national policy director of Biden’s presidential campaign, included the Democrat’s gun plan in a list of initial executive actions set to be unleashed after Inauguration Day. Speaking in a Zoom briefing hosted by Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service, she said that Biden is planning to “make big, bold changes through executive action, not just on policing and climate like we talked about previously, but in healthcare and education on gun violence, on a range of issues.” She added that “there’s really a lot you can do through guidance and executive action.” It is expected that Biden will use executive orders, especially if the Democrats don’t win both Georgia special Senate elections.

Funny. This never really came up during the debates, did it? Do you think that was a coincidence?

ARs? Gone

Large magazines? Gone

Registration? Coming Gun control first for Biden executive orders https://t.co/aBeLrZT3Ij — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) December 10, 2020

Biden is even being pressured by the left to create a cabinet position dedicated to gun control.

Gun control groups are asking Biden to create a “cabinet-adjacent” position in the White House to coordinate gun control efforts. I wonder who Biden might have in mind for the job? https://t.co/3JTldDNGx0 — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) December 10, 2020

Trump tried to warn people, and he was right.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

