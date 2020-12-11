https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/republican-gubernatorial-candidate-loren-culp-sues-washington-secretary-state-2020-election-mismanagement-demands-audit-ballots-voting-machines/

(chart above from CNN)

The 2020 election fraud was everywhere.

The Republican candidate for governor in Washington state, Loren Culp, is suing the Washington Secretary of State for mismanaging the 2020 election.

Culp, who won what looks like the entire state besides Seattle, believes the election was rotten. The Culp for governor campaign filed a lawsuit yesterday against the Washington Secretary of State for election improprieties and demanding a full audit of the ballots and voting machines.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Now the Democrat Attorneys General Align with Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia – Nearly Every State Has Picked Sides

Below is a video detailing the lawsuit.

No way Democrat Inslee had a good showing in 2020 after his many nasty and stupid gaffes over the past year and his abysmal Presidential campaign. No one in Washington likes this guy.

The fraud was everywhere.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

