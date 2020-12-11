https://dailycaller.com/2020/12/10/rose-mcgowan-matthew-mcconaughey-condescending-hollywood-liberal-elite-patronizing/

Actress Rose McGowan joined Matthew McConaughey in criticizing the “elite media liberals.”

McGowan shared her thoughts Thursday on Twitter while linking to an article about McConaughey’s recent comments.

Matthew McConaughey is right. Hollywood has been condescending, northern elite media liberals, too & it trickles down. Far before Trump presidency illiberal condescension & patronization has formed how too many think. Break the class structure. https://t.co/aZ0lXEkFq8 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) December 10, 2020

McConaughey recently criticized the “illiberal left” for the same thing during a podcast episode with Russell Brand. (RELATED: Matthew McConaughey Rips The ‘Far Left’ For Being Condescending, Patronizing And Arrogant)

“There are a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant towards the other 50%,” McConaughey explained during the interview.

McConaughey went on to call out conservatives as well.

“Now you’ve got the right that’s in denial, because their side has fake news,” McConaughey said. “And I understand, they’ve been fed fake news. No one knows what the hell to believe, right? So they’re putting down their last bastion of defense.”

McConaughey emphasized that he has taken a more centrist role in politics.

“I’m walking down the yellow line right now, and the armadillos are running free having a great time,” McConaughey said. “You know why? The two sides, the two vehicles on either side of the political aisle are so far apart, their tires aren’t even on the pavement anymore. Trust me, it’s free over here (in the middle). There’s plenty of room.”

