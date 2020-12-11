https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/529918-sasse-supreme-court-closed-the-book-on-election-nonsense

Sen. Ben SasseBen SasseBiden says GOP senators have called to congratulate him McConnell in tough position as House eyes earmark return Trump transition order follows chorus of GOP criticism MORE (R-Neb.) said on Friday that the Supreme Court “closed the book on the nonsense” by rejecting a push led by Texas to overturn President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE‘s election win.

“Since Election Night, a lot of people have been confusing voters by spinning Kenyan Birther-type, ‘Chavez rigged the election from the grave’ conspiracy theories, but every American who cares about the rule of law should take comfort that the Supreme Court — including all three of President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE’s picks — closed the book on the nonsense,” Sasse said in a statement.

Sasse is one of the first congressional Republicans to react to the Supreme Court’s decision. He’s one of only a handful of Senate Republicans who have acknowledged Biden as the president-elect.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court on Friday night rejected a long-shot legal challenge led by Texas but backed by 17 other GOP state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans.

The challenge sought to nullify Biden’s wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia by rehashing claims of fraud that have been dismissed by other courts and disputed by election experts.

The Supreme Court’s order was unsigned, but Justices Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasSupreme Court allows Muslim men to sue FBI agents over no-fly list More than 1,000 Black women urge Biden to appoint more Black female Cabinet members For Thanksgiving, the Supreme Court upholds religious liberty MORE and Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court rejects GOP bid to nullify Biden win in Pennsylvania Supreme Court weighs property theft claims by Holocaust victims Conservative justices seem prepared to let Trump proceed with immigrant census plan for now MORE wrote a dissenting statement expressing their view that the court is obligated to hear interstate disputes.” They added that while they would have granted “the motion to file the bill of complaint,” they “would not grant other relief.”

The Texas lawsuit had drawn pushback from other GOP senators, though they haven’t yet weighed in after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynMore than 100 House Republicans sign brief backing Texas lawsuit challenging election results GOP lawmaker: Texas election lawsuit represents ‘a dangerous violation of federalism’ GOP Texas senator questions ‘legal theory’ behind Trump’s lawsuit to challenge state’s election results MORE (R-Texas) told reporters, “I do not understand the legal theory.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiUS dependence on China for rare earth minerals is a disaster waiting to happen Voters have demanded bold leadership and common sense, not partisan gridlock Women make record-breaking gains across state legislatures MORE (R-Alaska) described herself as “really disappointed” in the House lawmakers supporting the effort and Sen. Lamar Alexander Lamar AlexanderBipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock Bipartisan fix for ‘surprise’ medical bills hits roadblock with powerful chairman McConnell chokes up saying goodbye to ‘friend’ Lamar Alexander in floor speech MORE (R-Tenn.), who is retiring, told NBC News that “I’m having a hard time figuring out the basis for” the lawsuit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

