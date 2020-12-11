https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/12/11/tendency-for-interpersonal-victimhood-personality-disorder-rahav-gabay-n293272
About The Author
Related Posts
In the UK They Are Issuing Warnings with the New Covid Vaccine
December 9, 2020
NY Times Blows It Yet Again: Want Vaccines At All? Protect Intellectual Property Rights
December 9, 2020
'Sassy' GOP Dominion IT Contract Worker Goes OFF on Dems at Michigan Hearing: 'The Whole 27 Hours Not One Single Ballot for Donald Trump!'
December 3, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy