Rebel News founder Ezra Levant says he was given documents detailing Canada’s disturbing cooperation with the Chinese military. Not only did Canada send a delegation to celebrate the 70th anniversary of China’s Navy, but according to the documents, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau approved 18 military exercises between the Canadian and Chinese armies last year.

One — a cold weather warfare training — was supposed to take place on Canadian soil but was canceled, causing Trudeau to “erupt” at his staff, according to Levant.

Levant joined the Glenn Beck Radio Program Thursday to explain how he acquired the 34 pages of “secret documents” and break down the documents’ shocking details, which you can read for yourself here.

