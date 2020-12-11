https://www.dailywire.com/news/see-it-abortion-executive-tops-christmas-tree-with-dismemberment-clamps

One abortion executive is making the season bright by decorating their Christmas tree with tools used for the dismemberment of an unborn child.

Earlier this week, Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence (CARE) marketing director Michael Saenz shared a photo of the office Christmas tree topped with a pair of Sopher clamps – a tool used in dismemberment abortion. After significant backlash, the tweet was deleted along with Saenz’s account.

“It is literally impossible to top our topper,” he tweeted with the hashtag #ProAbortion, #Abortions, #Christmas.

This person works for or supports “Care Repro,” which specializes in abortion through 40 weeks of pregnancy. It was founded by Leroy Carhart, who was recorded describing fully developed dead babies as coming out like “meat in a crockpot.” https://t.co/GQk9gMLnrp pic.twitter.com/irZJTqFOL7 — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) December 9, 2020

Clinics for Abortion and Reproductive Excellence (CARE) is also infamously known for putting together “CARE” boxes for women who have undergone an abortion.

As TIME recently reported, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hurt the abortion industry, with many independent clinics around the country closing up shop with little to no hope of return.

“Keeping clinic doors open during COVID-19 has required spending much more money—on on cleaning and personal protective equipment, and on hiring more staff to facilitate social distancing rules that also reduced the number of patients who could be seen,” reported TIME. “At the same time, 11 states temporarily suspended abortion services this spring, amid the growing pandemic. While all of those orders were blocked by courts or expired, the temporary closures and legal battles were financially devastating for independent abortion clinics. Meanwhile, as layoffs have spiked and businesses have gone under, patients have been less able to pay for their care, putting clinics even more in the red.”

“The result of this confluence of factors is that a growing number of independent clinics have closed their doors, according to a new report from the Abortion Care Network, a national association for independent abortion providers,” it continued. “This wave of shutterings continues a longer-term national trend. The number of independent abortion clinics in the U.S. has fallen 34% in recent years, from 510 in 2012 to 337 as of November. A total of 41 clinics have closed in the past two years alone. These closures have significant consequences for abortion access, as 58% of people seeking abortions get them at independent clinics.”

Joe Biden has a 100% rating from Planned Parenthood and has continued to maintain the “personally opposed but …” line regarding abortion. As his campaign kicked off this year, amid pressure from hardcore abortion rights advocates, he reversed his multi-year stance in support of the Hyde amendment by vowing to seek its undoing should he become president, thereby making it a taxpayer-funded institution.

“The problem is, when in fact there is this enormous pressure and even threat to close down clinics that were available in the past, for women who do not have the funds or are able to have them paid for privately, like they’ve been able to do. That was one thing,” Biden said in 2019.

“But we now see so many Republican governors denying healthcare for millions of the most poorest [sic] and most vulnerable Americans by refusing even Medicaid expansion, I can’t justify leaving millions of women out of access to care they need and the ability to exercise their constitutionally protected right. If I believe healthcare is a right, as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone’s ZIP code,” he added.

