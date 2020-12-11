https://www.newsmax.com/politics/marsha-blackburn-hunter-biden-china-ossoff/2020/12/11/id/1001091/

Hunter Biden’s growing legal woes are helping to lead to the “buyer’s remorse” being felt among people who voted for Joe Biden and are part of a wider problem concerning Democrats and associations with China, Sen. Marsha Blackburn said Friday.

“What we’re beginning to see is a lot of buyer’s remorse for people who voted for Joe Biden,” the Tennessee Republican said on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends.” “They felt like they were voting against Donald Trump.”

But if they’d known that Biden’s son was under federal investigation for money laundering and tax evasion, matters may have been different, said Blackburn, adding that The New York Post’s reporting in October was “actually accurate.”

The news about Hunter Biden and his alleged connections in China are part of a larger problem, she said.

“The list goes on and on of the sordid relationships that Democratic Party candidates and elected officials that are far too cozy with China,” said Blackburn. “As General (Jack) Keane said, we are at war with China on every single front except the U.S. military. They do not wish us well. We’re in this pandemic mess because of China.”

She noted the story about Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and his connections with an alleged female Chinese spy and pointed out the growing controversy about Georgia Senate candidate Jon Ossoff. Georgia Republicans are accusing him of “knowingly failing to disclose” compensation from Hong Kong company PCCW Media Limited, which is connected to the Chinese government, after he made amendments to his campaign’s financial disclosure, reports Fox News.

“Now he admitted he hid these details during the Democratic primary. He didn’t want to get too close to China,” said Blackburn. “Then he amended his Senate ethics filing after the primary and said, well, you know, I did this work for this company in China producing these documentaries. I don’t know if they were propaganda or if they’re documentaries because he will not say. He’s been lying about this.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

