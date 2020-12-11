https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/11/tom-cotton-hunter-biden-taxes-least-damaging-part-of-probe-circumstances-ripe-for-special-counsel-1004669/

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton believes the probe of Hunter Biden’s taxes is likely the “least damaging” part of the grand jury investigation into his foreign business dealings.

The Arkansas Republican discussed the “far-reaching” federal investigation of Democrat Joe Biden’s 50-year-old son and his foreign business affairs during a Fox News appearance on Thursday. Cotton suggested that a special counsel should be appointed to continue the probe if the former vice president is declared the winner of the 2020 presidential race and assumes office in January.

“The Biden campaign released details of a tax fraud investigation in Wilmington. I think that was just to show maybe the least-damaging part of the investigation,” Cotton told Fox News host Sandra Smith on America’s Newsroom.

“There are allegations of securities fraud, money laundering related to Hunter Biden’s Chinese businesses, a crooked hospital deal with Jim Biden, Joe Biden’s brother out in western Pennsylvania,” he added. “These investigations span multiple jurisdictions.”

(Source: Fox News)

“If Joe Biden becomes president, then all those prosecutors are in line to be fired next month. If there were ever circumstances that create a conflict of interest and call for a special counsel, I think the circumstances are present here,” Cotton contended.

Hunter Biden acknowledged on Wednesday that he is under federal investigation over his “tax affairs” and that the grand jury probe through the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware has been going on since 2018. U.S. Senate committees released a damning and lengthy report on Tuesday exposing the Biden family’s ties to Ukraine and China.

The report, prepared by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, found “consistent, significant and extensive financial connections” among Biden family members.

“Thus, there exists a vast web of corporate connections and financial transactions between and among the Biden family and Chinese nationals,” senators explained in the report. “Hunter Biden has extensive connections to Chinese businesses and Chinese foreign nationals that are linked to the Communist government. Those contacts bore financial fruit when his father was vice president and after he left office.”

Senate report on Hunter Biden raises ‘criminal, financial, counterintelligence and extortion’ concerns https://t.co/x9FIMfeNDz pic.twitter.com/1AI6vfMByH — Conservative News (@BIZPACReview) December 9, 2020

Columnist Miranda Devine penned an op-ed this week saying the Biden family put American national security at risk.

“Barring a miracle, Biden will be sworn in as president next month, and all the skeletons jumping around in his closet have grave ­implications for America’s national security,” she wrote in the opinion piece published in the New York Post. “When it comes to the Biden family’s business associations with Communist Party entities in China, it doesn’t get any more serious.”

Smith asked Cotton about the writer’s “dire warning.”

“I think it’s very serious, Sandra,” the senator replied.

“Look, the Biden family has been trading on Joe Biden’s public office for 50 years. Valerie Biden Owens, his sister, and Jim Biden his brother and Hunter Biden, his son,” Cotton continued.

“Do we really think that will change if Joe Biden becomes president, the highest office in the land? If they did it when he was vice president and he was senator, of course it’s going to happen when he has even more power,” the lawmaker contended.

“Look, we know Joe Biden has misrepresented his family’s business dealings in the past. Hunter Biden flew all over the world with him. Joe Biden said they never talked about their business, Hunter Biden said they did. Emails from his laptops showed they did as well,” Cotton said.

“And really, on two 14-hour flights to and from China, do we really think Joe Biden never once said to Hunter Biden, ‘so, what are you doing in China, son?’” Cotton concluded. “To borrow from one of Joe Biden’s favorite phrases, come on, man!”

