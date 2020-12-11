https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/senate-passes-defense-authorization-bill-with-veto-proof-majority/OS6NBY5TZNFTTOMHON7JFXYEUE/

Congressional leaders vowed to move ahead on the bill — which affirms automatic 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes other military programs — despite the veto threat.

I hope House Republicans will vote against the very weak National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which I will VETO. Must include a termination of Section 230 (for National Security purposes), preserve our National Monuments, & allow for 5G & troop reductions in foreign lands! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 8, 2020

A total of 140 Republicans joined 195 Democrats to back the bill in the House.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the House Republican leadership, urged Trump not to follow through on his veto threat, but added that if he does veto it, “We should override.″

If Trump vetoes the bill, “we will come back to vote to override,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

