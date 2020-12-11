https://www.ajc.com/news/nation-world/senate-passes-defense-authorization-bill-with-veto-proof-majority/OS6NBY5TZNFTTOMHON7JFXYEUE/

Congressional leaders vowed to move ahead on the bill — which affirms automatic 3% pay raises for U.S. troops and authorizes other military programs — despite the veto threat.

A total of 140 Republicans joined 195 Democrats to back the bill in the House.

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, a member of the House Republican leadership, urged Trump not to follow through on his veto threat, but added that if he does veto it, “We should override.″

If Trump vetoes the bill, “we will come back to vote to override,” said Rep. Adam Smith, D-Washington, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...