https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/senator-calls-support-trump-election-challenge-treachery/

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of New Jersey accused anyone supporting President Trump’s challenge of the outcome of the 2020 of committing “treachery” against America.

“Those who are pushing to make Donald Trump president for a second term, no matter the outcome of the election, are engaged in a treachery against their nation,” he said Friday.

Murphy said Trump and his supporters are engaging in “the most serious attempt to overthrow our democracy in the history of this country.”

Sen. Chris Murphy: “Those who are pushing to make Donald Trump President for a second term, no matter the outcome of the election, are engaged in a treachery against their nation.” pic.twitter.com/54I2iRlL0M — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The reply of Pennsylvania’s attorney general to the Texas case that the U.S. Supreme Court rejected late Friday echoed Murphy.

Josh Shapiro accused Texas of “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

He asserted that since Election Day, state and federal courts “throughout the country have been flooded with frivolous lawsuits aimed at disenfranchising large swaths of voters and undermining the legitimacy of the election.”

Shapiro says Texas “has now added its voice to the cacophony of bogus claims,” seeking “to invalidate elections in four states for yielding results with which it disagrees.”

While the Supreme Court rejected the Texas case Friday, it did made the decision based on its merits, concluding Texas lacked standing.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas wanted the case to move forward.

The post Senator calls support for Trump election challenge 'treachery' appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

