Several people were injured Friday evening after a driver plowed through a mob of BLM protesters blocking the street in Manhattan.

Black Lives Matter goons harassed restaurant owners as they marched up East 39th street to Third Avenue.

The protesters surrounded a black car and began pounding on the windows before the driver gunned it and plowed over people.

WATCH:

Police arrested the driver.

Bird’s eye view of the scene:

DEVELOPING…

