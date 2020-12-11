https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/several-people-injured-driver-manhattan-plows-blm-protesters-pounding-car-windows-video/

Several people were injured Friday evening after a driver plowed through a mob of BLM protesters blocking the street in Manhattan.

Black Lives Matter goons harassed restaurant owners as they marched up East 39th street to Third Avenue.

The protesters surrounded a black car and began pounding on the windows before the driver gunned it and plowed over people.

From hunger strike in a restaurant in Manhattan, to stupid games in traffic. Wow pic.twitter.com/ty5TxSKz2A — CIA-Simulation Warlord (@zerosum24) December 11, 2020

Police arrested the driver.

I don’t know all the details, but this was the arrest after multiple #protesters were run down by a car in #MurrayHill just a little while ago. The neighborhood is filled w/cops right now @nytimes @NY1 pic.twitter.com/nOL1H2aArO — dina regine (@dinaregine) December 11, 2020

Bird’s eye view of the scene:

