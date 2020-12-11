https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/several-people-injured-driver-manhattan-plows-blm-protesters-pounding-car-windows-video/
Several people were injured Friday evening after a driver plowed through a mob of BLM protesters blocking the street in Manhattan.
Black Lives Matter goons harassed restaurant owners as they marched up East 39th street to Third Avenue.
The protesters surrounded a black car and began pounding on the windows before the driver gunned it and plowed over people.
WATCH:
From hunger strike in a restaurant in Manhattan, to stupid games in traffic. Wow pic.twitter.com/ty5TxSKz2A
— CIA-Simulation Warlord (@zerosum24) December 11, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Police arrested the driver.
I don’t know all the details, but this was the arrest after multiple #protesters were run down by a car in #MurrayHill just a little while ago. The neighborhood is filled w/cops right now @nytimes @NY1 pic.twitter.com/nOL1H2aArO
— dina regine (@dinaregine) December 11, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Bird’s eye view of the scene:
#BREAKING At least six people struck by car in #Manhattan during #BlackLivesMatter protest. Unclear on injuries. #NYC #BLM : CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/FdlINd979h
— Eric Wasserman “WASS” (@EricWasserman1) December 11, 2020
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
DEVELOPING…
The post Several People Injured After Driver in Manhattan Plows Through BLM Protesters Pounding on Her Car Windows (VIDEO) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.