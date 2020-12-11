https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-manhattan-car-hits-protesters

A liberal demonstration against Immigration and Customs Enforcement turned violent when a driver ran through protesters, and shocking videod captured the altercation.

Police said there were about 50-60 protesters in the area when the incident unfolded on Friday.

WNBC-TV reported that witnesses said the incident occurred at about 4 p.m. when a female driver was confronted by protesters.

They said that she accelerated her BMW through the crowd, sending many of them flying.

6 pedestrians taken to the hospital, but they reportedly had injuries that were not life threatening.

A protester told WNBC that the demonstration was in solidarity with a hunger strike from ICE detainees at the Bergen County Jail in New Jersey.

Police sources told WNBC that the woman panicked when protesters surrounded her car and began banging and tapping on it, and that she was just trying to get away from them.

A video showing the altercation went viral on social media soon after the incident.

One protester spoke to WNBC and said that she saw two white women in the car.

“Came through, sped through, 3rd and 39th street, hitting to my knowledge at least six of our non-violent protesters,” said Sofia Vickerman.

“I hear people screaming in the front, I look behind me, the woman is plowing through, I run out of the way, I see bodies flying,” she added. “I look up, the car is speeding, people are trying to run.”

WNBC reporter Adam Harding also posted video of the incident from a surveillance camera nearby.

The woman and her female passenger were detained by police at the scene and questioned, but no arrests had been made early Friday evening.

One arrest was made however – police arrested a protester for obstructing a police investigation.

