The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a widely panned bid by Texas to overturn President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE‘s election win, delivering a devastating blow to the long-shot legal campaign waged by President Trump Donald TrumpBiden and Harris named Time’s 2020 ‘Person of the Year’ US to sanction Turkey over Russian defense system: report Federal government executes Brandon Bernard despite last-minute appeals MORE and his allies since his electoral defeat.

The ruling was a repudiation to Trump, as well as the 18 GOP state attorneys general and 126 House Republicans who had backed the lawsuit. The challenge sought to nullify Biden’s wins in Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania — key battleground states that he won while amassing 306 electoral votes.

Pennsylvania’s Democratic attorney general on Thursday described the effort as a “seditious abuse of the judicial process.”

The order Friday evening was unsigned, but Justices Clarence Thomas Clarence ThomasSupreme Court allows Muslim men to sue FBI agents over no-fly list More than 1,000 Black women urge Biden to appoint more Black female Cabinet members For Thanksgiving, the Supreme Court upholds religious liberty MORE and Samuel Alito Samuel AlitoSupreme Court rejects GOP bid to nullify Biden win in Pennsylvania Supreme Court weighs property theft claims by Holocaust victims Conservative justices seem prepared to let Trump proceed with immigrant census plan for now MORE wrote a dissenting statement expressing their view that the court is obligated to hear interstate disputes. Aside from this jurisdictional disagreement, however, the two more conservative justices indicated they joined the court’s seven other members in siding against Texas.

“In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction,” wrote Alito, who was joined by Thomas. “I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue.”

The Friday order comes after the justices tossed a similar request earlier this week from Trump-allied Pennsylvania Republicans to nullify Biden’s certified victory in the Keystone State, where Biden won by more than 81,000 votes.

The Supreme Court ruling adds to a lengthy string of defeats for Trump and his allies in lawsuits that have been largely premised on unsupported claims that the election results are invalid due to widespread voter fraud.

The ruling effectively ends Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results in court. The Electoral College meets on Monday to cast their votes, with Congress scheduled to vote on certifying those results Jan. 6.

Updated at 7:30 p.m.

