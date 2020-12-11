https://noqreport.com/2020/12/11/supreme-court-shoots-down-texas-lawsuit-but-it-isnt-over-yet/

The Supreme Court moved today to dismiss a case brought forth by the state of Texas to delay selection of electors in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. This is a blow to the Trump campaign’s hopes of correcting the election results that were fabricated by widespread voter fraud.

According to the Supreme Court, they denied the request over lack of standing. As The Right Scoop noted:

The Supreme Court has DENIED Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s lawsuit, which was signed onto by multiple states and supported by over 100 member of congress. There was a dissent from Alito and Thomas, but it seems to have been based on matters of jurisdiction and not the merits of the lawsuit.

Notably, the three justices appointed by Trump did NOT dissent from rejecting the case.

While this is a huge “downer” for many Trump supporters, the fight is far from over. As JD noted in the last episode of NOQ Report, the best scenario is that this case bought other lawsuits more time to get in front of the Supreme Court without having to worry about the December 14 deadline for selecting electors. Now, they have to rush, which they’ve been doing already, but that doesn’t mean the fat lady has sung.

The case before the Wisconsin Supreme Court tomorrow has real legs. Lin Wood has his case docketed. Sidney Powell and the Trump campaign all have cases working their way up the ladder. Until January 20th comes or President Trump concedes, the battle continues.

The Texas case wasn’t our best shot, contrary to what so many have said. As I noted in the show last night, it had fatal flaws, and I didn’t even mention standing. But the truth is coming out. Better cases are coming up. I’m still at 90% sure President Trump wins, Lord willing. — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) December 12, 2020

According to WND:

The order said Texas did not have legal standing to bring the claim.

“Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another state conducts its elections,” the court said in the unsigned order.

The court did not provide a vote count, but CNN reported that there no dissents, including among the three justices nominated by President Trump: Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Barrett.

Two of the court’s conservatives, Justice Samuel Alito and Justice Clarence Thomas, said they would have allowed Texas to sue but would not have blocked the four states from finalizing their election results.

This is all true. Texas did not demonstrate standing, particularly because their premise was based on how other states operated their elections. If they could have demonstrated direct voter fraud to change the results of the election itself, they have had a better chance. Thankfully, there are plenty of other lawsuits coming up that do demonstrate what is needed in order to correct the results of the election.

Time is the challenge. Can these other lawsuits get in front of the right people in time? We will see.

This is a blow to the confidence of many Trump supporters, but the fight is far from complete. There are still multiple angles and several weeks before January 20. Don’t let naysayer convince you President Trump isn’t going to win.

