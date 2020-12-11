https://www.dailywire.com/news/susan-rice-leaves-netflix-board-to-join-biden-administration

President Obama’s former U.S. National Security Advisor and Ambassador to the United Nations Susan Rice has exited her position on the board of Netflix to join the Biden administration.

In a statement on Thursday, Netflix chairman and co-CEO Reed Hastings thanked Rice for contributions to the streaming giant.

“We are grateful to Susan Rice for her many contributions on our board and congratulate her on her return to public service,” said Hastings, as reported by Deadline.

Rice will officially depart from Netflix on January 20, 2021 to serve as head of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

Netflixed announced in the May of 2018 that Susan Rice joined its board of directors.

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” said Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings at the time. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight, and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

Former Ambassador Rice said she was “thrilled” to be joining the “cutting-edge” company.

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire,” said former Ambassador Rice.

Appointed as UN ambassador in 2009, Rice became a household political name on September 11, 2012, following an attack on the American embassy in Benghazi, Libya, that left four Americans dead, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens. Immediately after the attack, Rice went on as many as five Sunday talk shows to push the Obama administration’s talking point that a YouTube video mocking Muhammad was responsible for the attack, not Al-Qaeda militants.

While Republicans have little regard for Susan Rice, her appeal to moderates and independents increased greatly earlier this year when she told NPR that she loves and accepts her Trump-supporting Republican son.

“I have a 23-year-old son whom I love dearly, whose politics are very, very different from my own and from the rest of our family,” she said. “My son and I will have some robust disagreements over some matters of policy, not all. And yet, at the end of the day, you know, I love him dearly, and he loves me.”

As Fox News reported Rice’s son, John David Rice-Cameron, “was president of the Stanford College Republicans and hosted events such as ‘Make Stanford Great Again.’” In 2018, he told the outlet that he and his mother have a “great relationship.”

“My mother and I have a great relationship, and my mother believes strongly in the free and respectful exchange of ideas,” Rice-Cameron told Fox News. “We disagree on most of the standard Republican/Democrat disagreements. However, we agree that America is the greatest nation the world has ever seen, and thus, we believe that America has an important role to play as a force for liberty and justice on the world stage.”

“We support robust American engagement in Africa, and we agree that Russia poses a major threat to American interests. We agree on the importance of American allies, and in a continued American commitment to NATO,” he added.

RELATED: Susan Rice On Her Trump-Supporting Son: ‘I Love Him Dearly, And He Loves Me’

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

