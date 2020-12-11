https://www.theblaze.com/news/texas-gop-chairman-allen-west-floats-secession-in-reaction-to-scotus-shooting-down-election-suit

Allen West, the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas, suggested Friday that some states secede from the United States in reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court turning down his state’s lawsuit seeking to overturn election results in four other states.

What are the details?

West, a former Florida congressman, issued a statement, saying:

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 US congressman (sic), have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law. Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future or our constitutional republic. Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.”

He added, “The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and for the rule of law even while others don’t.”

The word “Confederacy” began trending on Twitter following the decision and West’s remarks.

But not all Republicans who supported the suit agreed with West. Arkansas GOP Rep. Bruce Westerman, who signed on in support of Texas’ litigation, issued a statement calling for unity in the country.

Westerman said, in part:

“Although there are other election lawsuits in courts around the country, I believe the Texas attorney general’s case was the best and likely last opportunity for SCOTUS to hear claims of fraudulent voting that could have had an impact on the presidential election results…SCOTUS rejected the case, and I believe closed the books on challenges to the 2020 election results.”

He added, “The only milestone left in completing the election process will be Congress counting the votes on January 6. The casting of electoral votes will end a hotly contested election, and we should come together as Americans to work together for the future of our country.”

Another House Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill.) called for West’s termination over the statement, tweeting, “I believe @TexasGOP should immediately retract this, apologize, and fire Allen West and anyone else associated with this. My guy Abraham Lincoln and the Union soldiers already told you no.”

President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and their campaign have filed dozens of lawsuits nationwide seeking to overturn what they call a “rigged” election that has been widely called for Democratic nominee Joe Biden by mainstream media. The Trump camp has not been successful in their litigation efforts.

Two cases filed separately by pro-Trump politicians seeking to challenge state election results have now been rejected by the Supreme Court.

Earlier this week, the high court turned down a lawsuit led by Rep. Mike Kelly (R), which sought to reject mail-in ballots filed in his home state of Pennsylvania.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

