Texas Republican Party chairman Allen West is floating the idea of secession after the Supreme Court betrayed the people and dismissed a lawsuit against battleground states that engaged in grotesque fraud.

“The Supreme Court, in tossing the Texas lawsuit that was joined by seventeen states and 106 congressman, have decreed that a state can take unconstitutional actions and violate its own election law,” West said in a statement.

“Resulting in damaging effects on other states that abide by the law, while the guilty state suffers no consequences. This decision establishes a precedent that says states can violate the US constitution and not be held accountable. This decision will have far reaching ramifications for the future of our constitutional republic,” he continued.

This is when West essentially endorsed secession as a remedy to the broken republic where the justice system has been ravaged.

“Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the Constitution,” West concluded. “The Texas GOP will always stand for the Constitution and rule of law even while others don’t.”

The entire statement can be seen here:

The @TexasGOP is out with a statement in the wake of the Supreme Court decision, all but calling for secession: “Perhaps law-abiding states should bond together and form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.” pic.twitter.com/4bB3gk88t4 — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) December 12, 2020

The incredible disgrace that occurred during the election has mainstream conservatives wondering if secession is the solution.

Big League Politics has reported on iconic radio host Rush Limbaugh musing earlier this week that secession may be around the corner:

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh sees a grim future for the United States after the stolen presidential vote and the total institutional collapse of the nation. Limbaugh says that he sees the country on the road “toward secession,” with America being bitterly divided and roughly half the nation openly reveling in corruption and celebrating grotesque election fraud reminiscent of a third-world despotism. “So during the obscene profit time-out mere moments ago, Mr. Snerdley, the Official Program Observer, peppered me with a question,” Limbaugh said during the Wednesday edition of his titular radio program. “Mr. Snerdley is asking if we’re ever going to be able to win. And he’s talking about elections. Votes,” he continued. “Are we ever gonna be able to win without taking back some of these cities? He’s talking about blue cities like New York, Philadelphia.” “I thought you were asking me something else when you said, ‘Can we win?’ I thought you meant, ‘Can we win the culture, can we dominate the culture,’” Limbaugh added. This is when Limbaugh dropped the bombshell that he thinks the United States is likely no longer salvageable as a nation. “I actually think — and I’ve referenced this, I’ve alluded to this a couple of times because I’ve seen others allude to this — I actually think that we’re trending toward secession. I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York? Especially if you’re talking about votes,” Limbaugh said. He added he has read blogs recently detailing “how distant and separated and how much more separated our culture is becoming politically and that it can’t go on this way.” “There cannot be a peaceful coexistence of two completely different theories of life, theories of government, theories of how we manage our affairs. We can’t be in this dire a conflict without something giving somewhere along the way,” Limbaugh warned.

Texas is serious about defending liberty even if SCOTUS is not. The Democrats may soon realize that they have bitten off more they can chew with this vote steal.

